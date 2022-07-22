CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the appointment of Audit Committee Member

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Yann-Ching Tsai (蔡彥卿) 6.Resume of the new position holder:Independent Director,CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:Appointed by the board 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/17~2025/06/16 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/25 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA