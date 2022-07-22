CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the appointment of Audit Committee Member
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Yann-Ching Tsai (蔡彥卿)
6.Resume of the new position holder:Independent Director,CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:Appointed by the board
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/17~2025/06/16
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/25
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
