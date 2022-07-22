Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
22.65 TWD   +1.80%
06:24aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the appointment of Audit Committee Member
PU
06:24aCTBC FINANCIAL : The announcement of the appointment of Independent Director of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
PU
05:14aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Corp. (Canada), the change of president.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the appointment of Audit Committee Member

07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 18:21:29
Subject 
 Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on
behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. for the appointment of
Audit Committee Member
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Yann-Ching Tsai (蔡彥卿)
6.Resume of the new position holder:Independent Director,CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:Appointed by the board
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/17~2025/06/16
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/25
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 205 B 6 840 M 6 840 M
Net income 2022 53 868 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,27x
Yield 2022 5,70%
Capitalization 442 B 14 747 M 14 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 22 870
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 22,65 TWD
Average target price 32,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.72%14 747
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%338 187
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.02%270 385
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%219 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%164 160
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 221