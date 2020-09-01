CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Corp. (USA), the assignment of performing loan assets

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms

and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,

etc.):Performing loan asset of CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)

2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/08/19~2020/09/01

3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

NA

NA

USD489,000; USD510,000; USD495,000; USD211,000; USD287,000; USD310,000;

USD510,000; USD720,000; USD223,000; USD350,000; USD368,000; USD239,000;

USD470,000; USD498,056; USD500,000; USD360,000; USD510,000; USD193,000;

USD350,000。

4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading

counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of

the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be

disclosed):

Fannie Mae

Not a related party

5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also

be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty

and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company

and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of

transfer:NA

6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has

been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the

date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its

relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA

7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including

types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's

rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the

related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being

disposed of, over such related party):

Types of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights:Resdiential Real Esate

8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition

of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining

recognition):USD180,771.8

9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary

amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms

and conditions:

Payment period: Each loan sale has different payment period,

usually between 3 to 10 days from funding to selling of loans to Fannie Mae.

Important stipulations:1. Repurchase: The Lender will have the option to

repurchase Fannie Mae interest in a mortgage if the Lender is required by

Fannie Mae Guides to enforce a due-on-sale clause of a mortgage in which

the Lender and Fannie Mae own an interest, or Fannie Mae elect to exercise

a call option provision of such a mortgage.

2. Foreclosure Expenses: Lender will ratably share with Fannie Mae any

reasonable foreclosure and related expenses in connection with a mortgage

in which Fannie Mae owns a participation interest.

10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,

price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the

decision on price, and the decision-making unit:

CTBC Bank Corp. (USA) Asset and Liability Management Committee

11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or

disposed of:NA

12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their

monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of

rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:NA

13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as

listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of

Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to

owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and

working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the

present:NA

14.Broker and broker's fee:NA

15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:

Earn fee income

16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA

17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is

a related party:No

18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA

19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by

the Audit Committee:NA

20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current

transaction:NA

21.Name of the CPA firm:NA

22.Name of the CPA:NA

23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA

24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No

25.Details on change of business model:NA

26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the

expected coming year:Routine transactions

27.Source of funds:NA

28.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The date of occurrence is LA time 2020/08/18~2020/08/31.

