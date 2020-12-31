CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Insurance Company the change of financial officer.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):financial officer.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/31
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Financial officer: Huang Tzu Lun(黃子倫) ,Manager,CTBC Insurance Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position
adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new
replacement'):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:For business needs
7.Effective date:2021/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD of CTBC Insurance
Company resolved that the positions of financial officer be removed.
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:58:03 UTC