CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Insurance Company the change of financial officer.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting

spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)

,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,

research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or

designated and non-designated representatives):financial officer.

2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/31

3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:

Financial officer: Huang Tzu Lun(黃子倫) ,Manager,CTBC Insurance Co., Ltd.

4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position

adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new

replacement'):position adjustment

6.Reason for the change:For business needs

7.Effective date:2021/01/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD of CTBC Insurance

Company resolved that the positions of financial officer be removed.

