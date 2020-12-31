CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., the change of financial officer and accounting officer.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting

spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)

,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,

research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or

designated and non-designated representatives):

financial officer, accounting officer

2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/31

3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:

(1)Financial officer: Rebecca Cheng ,CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.,

Vice President

(2)Accounting officer: Marina Lin,CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.,

Vice President

4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position

adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new

replacement'):position adjustment

6.Reason for the change:For business needs

7.Effective date:2021/01/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The BOD of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., resolved that the positions of

financial officer and accounting officer be removed, and an accounting

personnel be appointed instead.

