CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., the change of financial officer and accounting officer.
12/31/2020 | 04:59am EST
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
financial officer, accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/31
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Financial officer: Rebecca Cheng ,CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.,
Vice President
(2)Accounting officer: Marina Lin,CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.,
Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position
adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new
replacement'):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:For business needs
7.Effective date:2021/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The BOD of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., resolved that the positions of
financial officer and accounting officer be removed, and an accounting
personnel be appointed instead.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:58:03 UTC