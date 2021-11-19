CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd. for the change of the Director
11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:22:09
Subject
Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
for the change of the Director
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/19
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Director Wen-Hung Lee(���姻)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Wen-Hung Lee(���姻) CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (Director)
5.Name of the new position holder:Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�)
6.Resume of the new position holder:Department of Finance,
ChaoYang University of Technology (Adjunct Associate Professor)
7.Reason for the change:Reappointed by juristic-person director
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/03/19~2024/03/18
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/19
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.