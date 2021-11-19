CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd. for the change of the Director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/19 2.Name of legal person:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Director Wen-Hung Lee(���姻) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Wen-Hung Lee(���姻) CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (Director) 5.Name of the new position holder:Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�) 6.Resume of the new position holder:Department of Finance, ChaoYang University of Technology (Adjunct Associate Professor) 7.Reason for the change:Reappointed by juristic-person director 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/03/19~2024/03/18 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/19 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA