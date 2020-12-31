Log in
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of Taiwan Lottery Corporation, Ltd. the change of financial officer and accounting officer.

12/31/2020
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
financial officer, accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/31
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Financial officer:Meili Lee,Manager,Taiwan Lottery Corporation, Ltd.
(2)Accounting officer:Linchuan Chang,Manager,Taiwan Lottery Corporation, Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position
adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new
replacement'):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:For business needs
7.Effective date:2021/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD of Taiwan Lottery
Corporation, Ltd. resolved that the positions of financial officer and
accounting officer be removed, and an accounting personnel be appointed
instead.

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

