CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of Taiwan Lottery Corporation, Ltd. the change of financial officer and accounting officer.
12/31/2020 | 04:59am EST
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
financial officer, accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/31
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Financial officer:Meili Lee,Manager,Taiwan Lottery Corporation, Ltd.
(2)Accounting officer:Linchuan Chang,Manager,Taiwan Lottery Corporation, Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position
adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new
replacement'):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:For business needs
7.Effective date:2021/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The BOD of Taiwan Lottery
Corporation, Ltd. resolved that the positions of financial officer and
accounting officer be removed, and an accounting personnel be appointed
instead.
