CTBC Financial : Announced on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., the board of directors has decided to participate in a capital increase of Xiamen Jinmeixin Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/08/20

2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:direct investment

3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

RMB 170 million

4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:

Xiamen Jinmeixin Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.

5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:RMB 500 million

6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned

mainland Chinese investee:RMB 500 million

7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:

Granting consumer loans for individuals and other business aprroved by China

Banking Regulatory Commission.

8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the

aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion

9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest

annual financial statements:RMB 585 million

10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in

the latest annual financial statements:RMB 59 million

11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese

investee, up to the present moment:RMB 170 million

12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:N/A

13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall

also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading

counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with

the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary

amount of transfer:N/A

14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has

been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the

date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its

relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A

15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A

16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary

amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms

and conditions:Paid in accordance with the transaction schedule.

17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference

basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:

Board meeting of CTBC Bank

18.Broker:None

19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:

To expand the consumer finance business in China market.

20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None

21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:

Yes

22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/08/20

23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by

the Audit Committee:2021/08/19

24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current

investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:

NTD 17.27 billion

25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the

current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present

moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:

11.67%

26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the

current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present

moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:

0.45%

27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the

current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present

moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest

financial statements:

5.68%

28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present

moment:NTD 16.54 billion

29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to

the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial

statements:11.18%

30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to

the present moment, to the total assets on the latest

financial statements:0.43%

31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to

the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the

latest financial statements:5.44%

32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for

the last three years:

2018:NTD 597,202thousand, 2019:NTD 913,585 thousand,

2020:NTD1,115,817thousand.

33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last

three years:None

34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current

transaction:N/A

35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A

36.Name of the CPA:N/A

37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A

38.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The transaction is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.

