    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTBC Financial : Announcement of CTBC Capital Ltd. obtains the right to use assets from related parties.

12/27/2021 | 04:57am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 17:51:21
Subject 
 Announcement of CTBC Capital Ltd.
obtains the right to use assets from related parties.
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Lease address : 21 F, NO.168, JINGMAO 2ND ROAD, NANGANG DIST.,
TAIPEI 11568, TAIWAN
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Lease area: 6 ping
Unit price: NT$ 2,080 per ping per month; Rental price per month:
NT$12,480; Total rental amount: NT$299,520
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
The name of the trading counterpart,
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. is a related party of the Company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Reasons of choosing a related party as the transaction counterparty:
The obtained right-of-use assets were rented since September 1, 2021
for business purpose.
There is no plan to relocate.
The identity of the previous owner: NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Payment term: Once 3 months, each time is NT$37,440.
Period: 2022/01/01 ~ 2023/12/31
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Based on appraisal reports
the reference basis for the decision on price: Based on appraisal reports
decision-making department: Board of directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:HomeBan Appraisers Joint Firm
21th floor�GNT$ 2,237 per ping per month
11.Name of the professional appraiser:LI, CHING-TANG
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:(108) 000278
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The obtained right-of-use assets were rented since September 1, 2021
for business purpose.
There is no plan to relocate.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 205 B 7 408 M 7 408 M
Net income 2021 53 996 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,40x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 504 B 18 152 M 18 214 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 20 766
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,85 TWD
Average target price 27,55 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.31.22%18 152
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823