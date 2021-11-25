CTBC Financial : Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings
11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/25
Time of announcement
17:27:12
Subject
Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor
meetings
Date of events
2021/11/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings(Virtual)
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
