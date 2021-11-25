Log in
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
CTBC Financial : Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/25 Time of announcement 17:27:12
Subject 
 Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor
meetings
Date of events 2021/11/30 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings(Virtual)
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
