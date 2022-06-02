Log in
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
CTBC Financial : Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 14:33:18
Subject 
 Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor
meetings
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings(Virtual)
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
