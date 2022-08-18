Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
24.90 TWD   +1.43%
06:14aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of CTBC's 2022 second quarter analyst meeting
PU
08/17CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., the assignment of performing loan assets
PU
08/15CTBC FINANCIAL : Annoucement of CTBC Finanical Holding Co. Ltd., to obtain the right-of-use assets from related parties.
PU
CTBC Financial : Announcement of CTBC's 2022 second quarter analyst meeting

08/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 18:03:21
Subject 
 Announcement of CTBC's 2022 second quarter
analyst meeting
Date of events 2022/08/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Mandarin online conference(14:00-15:00);English teleconference(17:00-18:00)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:2Q22 Analyst Meeting
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 210 B 6 987 M 6 987 M
Net income 2022 53 723 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 5,01%
Capitalization 485 B 16 180 M 16 180 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 870
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.05%16 180
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.58%359 504
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.16%292 563
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%217 818
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%175 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 285