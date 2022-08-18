CTBC Financial : Announcement of CTBC's 2022 second quarter analyst meeting
08/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
18:03:21
Subject
Announcement of CTBC's 2022 second quarter
analyst meeting
Date of events
2022/08/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Mandarin online conference(14:00-15:00);English teleconference(17:00-18:00)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:2Q22 Analyst Meeting
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
