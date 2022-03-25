Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : Announcement of convening the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

03/25/2022 | 11:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 19:18:13
Subject 
 Announcement of convening the 2022
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17
3.Shareholders meeting location:
B2,The Sheraton Grand Ballroom,Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel,No 12, Sec 1,
Zhongxiao East Road,Zhongzheng District,Taipei City  10049 Taiwan(R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):Physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(I)2021 Business Report
(II)2021 Audit Committee Report and the communications with internal auditing
officers by the Audit Committee.
(III)Report on 2021 employee and director remuneration distribution
(IV)Matters relating to the corporate bonds issued in 2022 by the company
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(I)2021 Business Report, Independent Auditors'Report
and Financial Statements
(II)Distribution of earnings for 2021
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I)Amendments to the Article of Incorporation
(II)Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholder Meetings
(III)Amendments to the Procedure for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
(IV)To approve the issuance of employee restricted stock awards for year 2022
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
(I)The Eighth Election of Directors and Independent directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(I)According to Company Law Article 172-1,shareholders with over 1% shares,
must submit in written form(300 words limit) a single motion to the company
shareholders'meeting.The company will accept shareholders proposals for
this Shareholders Meeting between 2022/04/15 to 2022/04/25 with all
documentation mailed to the Board Secretariat before 2022/04/25 17:00.
Please include name of a contact person and contact information so as to
allow Board members subsequent reply. Mailing address for submission of
proposals is as follows:
Secretariat to the Board of Directors-26F,No 168,Jingmao 2nd Road,
Nangang District,Taipei 11568,Taiwan.Please print the words Shareholders
Meeting Proposals on the envelope and post the document via registered mail.
(II)According to the Article 192-1 of the Company Law,if shareholders with
over 1% holding would like to propose and submit the candidate list for
Independent director, the company will receive the nomination letters from
2022/04/15 to 2022/04/25. The nomination letter receiving office address：
Secretariat to the Board of Directors-26F,No 168,Jingmao 2nd Road,
Nangang Dist,Taipei 11568,Taiwan
(III)For this Meeting, Shareholders are allowed to exercise voting rights
electronically, electronic voting period starts from 2022/05/18 to
2022/06/14, please vote according to the instructions via Taiwan
Depositor & Clearing Corporation "Stock Vote" website.
(https://www.stockvote.com.tw)
(IV)The company authorizes the Chairman to change the date and venue of
shareholder meeting based on the situation of COVID-19.
(V)A same person or same affiliated person who individually, mutually, or
collectively acquires shares representing more than 5% of the voting rights
of CTBC FHC shall report to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC)
within 10 days after acquiring the shares.The same procedure shall also
apply to every additional 1% voting-right- shares acquired or disposed of
once exceeding the 5% threshold. A same person or same affiliated person who
proposes to individually, mutually, or collectively acquire shares
representing more than 10%, 25% or 50% of the voting rights of CTBC FHC
shall apply to the FSC for approval in advance respectively (please refer
to Article 4, 5 and 16 of Financial Holding Company Act for more details).

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
11:37aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of convening the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
10:47aCTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share C dividend ..
PU
10:47aCTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share B dividend ..
PU
10:47aCTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed common stock dividend distr..
PU
10:06aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of CTBC Bank that the CTBC Bank Board..
PU
10:06aCTBC FINANCIAL : The CTBC Holding Board of Directors has approved the 2022 employee Restri..
PU
09:56aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of the important resolution by the Company's Board of Direct..
PU
09:56aCTBC FINANCIAL : To announce on behalf of subsidary CTBC Bank Co. Ltd,the donation to CTBC..
PU
03/24CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Lt..
PU
03/21CTBC FINANCIAL : Important Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Land and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 243 B 8 472 M 6 424 M
Net income 2022 50 805 M 1 772 M 1 343 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 568 B 19 818 M 15 027 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 21 159
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,15 TWD
Average target price 29,65 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.12.33%19 818
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.15%415 431
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.19%347 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%245 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.98%195 136
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.04%184 343