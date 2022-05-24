CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors,for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
16:47:16
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of the
shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors,for
its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Acceptance of recognition of the 2021 earnings distribution plan.
The cash dividend per share NT$0.82029.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acceptance of recognition of the 2021 business report, financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in
authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.