CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors,for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acceptance of recognition of the 2021 earnings distribution plan. The cash dividend per share NT$0.82029. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acceptance of recognition of the 2021 business report, financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.