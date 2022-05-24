Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
25.45 TWD    0.00%
04:58aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors,for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
PU
04:48aCTBC FINANCIAL : Disclosure of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited
PU
03:58aCTBC FINANCIAL : The announcement of permission to engage in competitive conduct of managerial officer of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
PU
CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors,for its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 16:47:16
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of the
shareholder's meeting approved by board of directors,for
its subsidiary of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Acceptance of recognition of the 2021 earnings distribution plan.
The cash dividend per share NT$0.82029.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acceptance of recognition of the 2021 business report, financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The board of directors in
authorized to the resolution of shareholder's meeting.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
