CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/08/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the Financial
Holding Company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting
of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such subsidiary.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.