CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/08/20

2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit

compensation:None

3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:

Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.

4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None

5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and

supervisors:None

6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the Financial

Holding Company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting

of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such subsidiary.

