  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/08/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the Financial
Holding Company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting
of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such subsidiary.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 204 B 7 257 M 7 257 M
Net income 2021 52 113 M 1 858 M 1 858 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 416 B 14 847 M 14 841 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 20 757
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 21,35 TWD
Average target price 25,78 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.8.38%14 847
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.44%461 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.60%338 195
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%241 199
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.36%202 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.56%194 028