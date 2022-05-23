CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC HOLDING's subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/23 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:NA 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:NA 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Amendments to 「Assets Acquisition and Disposal Handling Procedures」. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The resolution of the board of directors on behalf of shareholders meeting.