CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC HOLDING's subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd
05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/05/23
Time of announcement
15:50:50
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of the
shareholders' meeting by board of directors, for CTBC
HOLDING's subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd
Date of events
2022/05/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/23
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:NA
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Amendments to
「Assets Acquisition and Disposal Handling Procedures」.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The resolution of the board of directors on behalf of shareholders meeting.
