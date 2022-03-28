CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/28 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Pursuant to the Financial Holding Company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such subsidiary.