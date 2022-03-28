Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

03/28/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 16:08:25
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of the
shareholders'meeting by board of directors,
for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Pursuant to the Financial Holding Company Act, the rights and functions
of the shareholders' meeting of the subsidiary is exercised by the board
of directors of such subsidiary.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04:31aCTBC FINANCIAL : Holding on behalf of Venture Capital Co., Ltd. announced that Venture Cap..
PU
04:21aCTBC FINANCIAL : announcing the resolution on distribution of profit for 2021 made by boar..
PU
04:21aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meeting by boar..
PU
03/25CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of convening the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/25CTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share C dividend ..
PU
03/25CTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed Preferred Share B dividend ..
PU
03/25CTBC FINANCIAL : The board of directors of CTBC Holding passed common stock dividend distr..
PU
03/25CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of CTBC Bank that the CTBC Bank Board..
PU
03/25CTBC FINANCIAL : The CTBC Holding Board of Directors has approved the 2022 employee Restri..
PU
03/25CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of the important resolution by the Company's Board of Direct..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 243 B 8 469 M 8 469 M
Net income 2022 50 805 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 565 B 19 709 M 19 709 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 159
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,00 TWD
Average target price 29,65 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.11.75%19 709
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%419 063
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.71%352 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%247 687
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.55%199 811
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 927