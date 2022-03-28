CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
03/28/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:08:25
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of the
shareholders'meeting by board of directors,
for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Resolved the revision of the articles of incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Pursuant to the Financial Holding Company Act, the rights and functions
of the shareholders' meeting of the subsidiary is exercised by the board
of directors of such subsidiary.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:20:10 UTC.