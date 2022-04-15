Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
29.45 TWD   -2.97%
05:10aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of the company obtains the right to use assets from related parties
PU
04/14CTBC FINANCIAL : 2021Q4 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)
PU
04/12CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (“CTBC”) for the issuance of USD 80,000,000 1st Senior Unsecured Financial Debentures in 2022("Debentures")
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTBC Financial : Announcement of the company obtains the right to use assets from related parties

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 17:04:42
Subject 
 Announcement of the company obtains the right to
use assets from related parties
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taichung Financial Building)
 Rm.A, 17F., No.88, Sec.1, Huizhong Rd., Xitun Dist., Taichung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:Lease area:184.48 square meter
 Unit price: NTD 1200/ square meter; Rental price per month: NTD221,376
 Total rental amount: NTD7,969,536
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Transaction target is Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
 Relationship: CTBC Insurance Co., Ltd.'s Parent company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Continue to rent CTBC Taichung Branch office for business development
 The identity of the previous owner: Not applicable
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Payment perior: one time per month
 Monetary amount: Rental fee around NTD221,376 per month
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 Rental price reference basis from market data of nearby office buliding
 Decision approval unit: Chairman
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Not applicable
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:Not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Renting office in Taichung for colleague to offer service locally
 and developing our company's Taichung business.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
 Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:Not applicable
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Total 3 years rental fee: Around NTD7,969,536
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Total 3 years rental fee: Around NTD7,969,536
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:10aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of the company obtains the right to use assets from related ..
PU
04/14CTBC FINANCIAL : 2021Q4 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)
PU
04/12CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (“CTBC”) f..
PU
04/08CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced on behalf of our subsidiary,Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd., re..
PU
04/08CTBC FINANCIAL : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. ..
PU
04/08CTBC FINANCIAL : Earnings for March 2022
PU
04/07CTBC FINANCIAL : Important Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Land a..
PU
04/07CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding on behalf of Land and Houses Securiti..
PU
04/06CTBC Financial, Units Secure Certification from Taiwan Corporate Governance Association
MT
04/01CTBC Financial Sees Taiwan'sCentral Bank Hiking Interest Rates Three More Times
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 227 B 7 793 M 7 793 M
Net income 2022 56 100 M 1 928 M 1 928 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 574 B 19 734 M 19 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 21 159
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 29,45 TWD
Average target price 32,81 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.13.49%19 734
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.61%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%254 236
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 060
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.06%183 003