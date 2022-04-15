CTBC Financial : Announcement of the company obtains the right to use assets from related parties

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taichung Financial Building)
Rm.A, 17F., No.88, Sec.1, Huizhong Rd., Xitun Dist., Taichung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:Lease area:184.48 square meter
Unit price: NTD 1200/ square meter; Rental price per month: NTD221,376
Total rental amount: NTD7,969,536
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Transaction target is Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Relationship: CTBC Insurance Co., Ltd.'s Parent company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Continue to rent CTBC Taichung Branch office for business development
The identity of the previous owner: Not applicable
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Payment perior: one time per month
Monetary amount: Rental fee around NTD221,376 per month
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Rental price reference basis from market data of nearby office buliding
Decision approval unit: Chairman
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Not applicable
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:Not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Renting office in Taichung for colleague to offer service locally
and developing our company's Taichung business.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:Not applicable
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Total 3 years rental fee: Around NTD7,969,536
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Total 3 years rental fee: Around NTD7,969,536
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None