CTBC Financial : Announcement of the important resolution by the Company's Board of Directors.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/08/20
2.Company name:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. ('CTBC')
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% held by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's board of directors decided to agree the
sub-projects of the core banking information system modernization, including
the project of the program management and system integration as well as the
package products of core banking system, credit card system, investment
management system, and trade finance system, to bargain with the preferred
vendors.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:After the cases are determined
the implementation vendors and price,the subsidiary will issues a message
according to the 20th paragraph again.
