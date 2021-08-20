CTBC Financial : Announcement of the important resolution by the Company's Board of Directors.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/08/20

2.Company name:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. ('CTBC')

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):subsidiaries

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% held by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

5.Cause of occurrence:The company's board of directors decided to agree the

sub-projects of the core banking information system modernization, including

the project of the program management and system integration as well as the

package products of core banking system, credit card system, investment

management system, and trade finance system, to bargain with the preferred

vendors.

6.Countermeasures:None

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:After the cases are determined

the implementation vendors and price,the subsidiary will issues a message

according to the 20th paragraph again.

