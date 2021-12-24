CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommendation of Commissioner candidate for PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
12/24/2021 | 06:07am EST
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2021/12/24
Time of announcement
18:51:01
Subject
Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
on recommendation of Commissioner candidate
for PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
Date of events
2021/12/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/24
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:
1.Teck-Chiang Liang (��w�j)
2.Chih-Chung Huang (���Ӥ�)
3.Imbang Jaya Mangkuto
4.Zairyanto Poedjiaty
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
1.President Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
2.Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
3.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
4.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
5.Name of the new position holder:
1.Ting-Jeng Chan (��x��)
2.Chih-Chung Huang (���Ӥ�)
3.Imbang Jaya Mangkuto
4.Zairyanto Poedjiaty
6.Resume of the new position holder:
1.Vice Chairman, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
2.Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
3.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
4.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
7.Reason for the change:Term of office expires
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/29 to 2022/04/28
9.Effective date of the new appointment:Upon completion of the Commissioner
election at Annual Meeting of Shareholders, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia in 2022
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
