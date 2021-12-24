CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommendation of Commissioner candidate for PT Bank CTBC Indonesia

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/24 2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder: 1.Teck-Chiang Liang (��w�j) 2.Chih-Chung Huang (���Ӥ�) 3.Imbang Jaya Mangkuto 4.Zairyanto Poedjiaty 4.Resume of the previous position holder: 1.President Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia 2.Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia 3.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia 4.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia 5.Name of the new position holder: 1.Ting-Jeng Chan (��x��) 2.Chih-Chung Huang (���Ӥ�) 3.Imbang Jaya Mangkuto 4.Zairyanto Poedjiaty 6.Resume of the new position holder: 1.Vice Chairman, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 2.Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia 3.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia 4.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia 7.Reason for the change:Term of office expires 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/29 to 2022/04/28 9.Effective date of the new appointment:Upon completion of the Commissioner election at Annual Meeting of Shareholders, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia in 2022 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None