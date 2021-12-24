Log in
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommendation of Commissioner candidate for PT Bank CTBC Indonesia

12/24/2021 | 06:07am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2021/12/24 Time of announcement 18:51:01
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
on recommendation of Commissioner candidate
for PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
Date of events 2021/12/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/24
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:
1.Teck-Chiang Liang (��w�j)
2.Chih-Chung Huang (���Ӥ�)
3.Imbang Jaya Mangkuto
4.Zairyanto Poedjiaty
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
1.President Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
2.Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
3.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
4.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
5.Name of the new position holder:
1.Ting-Jeng Chan (��x��)
2.Chih-Chung Huang (���Ӥ�)
3.Imbang Jaya Mangkuto
4.Zairyanto Poedjiaty
6.Resume of the new position holder:
1.Vice Chairman, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
2.Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
3.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
4.Independent Commissioner, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
7.Reason for the change:Term of office expires
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/04/29 to 2022/04/28
9.Effective date of the new appointment:Upon completion of the Commissioner
election at Annual Meeting of Shareholders, PT Bank CTBC Indonesia in 2022
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
