CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommendation of Director candidate for CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/19 2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:None 4.Resume of the previous position holder:None 5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Cheng-Hsin Wang (�����s) 6.Resume of the new position holder:Advisor of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change:for business needs 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/24 to 2022/06/23 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/16 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None