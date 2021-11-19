CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommendation of Director candidate for CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.
11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
13
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:23:30
Subject
Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on
recommendation of Director candidate
for CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/19
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:None
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Cheng-Hsin Wang (�����s)
6.Resume of the new position holder:Advisor of CTBC Financial Holding Co.,
Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:for business needs
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/24 to 2022/06/23
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
