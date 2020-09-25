CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommending Commissioner to PT Bank CTBC Indonesia

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/09/25
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:Chih-Chung Huang
Head of Global Risk Management Group, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Reason for the change:newly appointment
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):None
7.Effective date of the new appointment:effectively after the election at
extraordinary shareholders meeting and approved by local regulator
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
