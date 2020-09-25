Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommending Commissioner to PT Bank CTBC Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 06:10am EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/09/25
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:Chih-Chung Huang
Head of Global Risk Management Group, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Reason for the change:newly appointment
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):None
7.Effective date of the new appointment:effectively after the election at
extraordinary shareholders meeting and approved by local regulator
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
06:10aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on recommending C..
PU
09/24CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Compan..
PU
09/24CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC B..
PU
09/24CTBC FINANCIAL : Disclosure of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders..
PU
09/24CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of the record date of issuing new shares for its s..
PU
09/22CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC B..
PU
09/22CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC B..
PU
09/21CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC B..
PU
09/21CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC..
PU
09/20CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 255 B 8 730 M 8 730 M
Net income 2020 41 123 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
Yield 2020 5,86%
Capitalization 343 B 11 697 M 11 748 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 588
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 22,47 TWD
Last Close Price 17,60 TWD
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Kuo Shih Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-21.43%11 697
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.47%282 391
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%238 488
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.73%202 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.81%165 578
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.38%134 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group