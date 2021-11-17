Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Capital Ltd., subscription of HH-CTBC Partnership, L.P. (tentative)

11/17/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 19:35:36
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of CTBC Capital Ltd., subscription
of HH-CTBC Partnership, L.P. (tentative)
Date of events 2021/11/17 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
HH-CTBC Partnership, L.P. (tentative) ;  Private Equity Fund
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/17
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
N.A.; N.A.; no more than NT$100,000,000
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):N.A.
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
To step into the business regarding Private Equity Fund management under the
business strategy of parent company, CTBC FHC.
The identity of the previous owner: N.A.
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time:N.A.
7.Matters related to the creditor��s rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor��s rights; if the
creditor��s rights are creditor��s rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor��s rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):N.A.
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained):N.A.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:Subject to the Limited Partnership Agreement;
other important stipulations:Subject to the Limited Partnership Agreement
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Subject to the Limited Partnership Agreement;
Approved by the Shareholder Resolution.
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N.A.
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:N.A.
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.:
N.A.; no more than NT$800,000,000;
No more than 20% of fund size at final closing
restriction of rights:No.
CTBC Capital Ltd. :
N.A.; no more than NT$100,000,000;
No more than 1% of fund size at final closing
restriction of rights: No.
CTBC Capital Ltd. has no subsidiaries.
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder��s equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
0.001%; 0.023%;Operating capital:N.A.
15.Broker and broker's fee:N.A.
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:
Long term investment
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:
No
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:Yes
19.Date of approval by board of directors:2021/11/17
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:N.A.
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction:No
22.Name of the CPA firm:ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants
23.Name of the CPA:Chu Chien-chou
24.License no.of the CPA:Practice certificate number of the CPA: 4147
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
06:48aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Capital Ltd., subscription of HH-CTBC Part..
PU
06:48aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital Co.,Ltd., subscription of ..
PU
11/15CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of TWL Insurance Kaohsiung Special Trade ..
PU
11/10Announcement on behalf of Taiwan Life, subscription of Bessemer Venture Partners India ..
PU
11/09Earnings for October 2021
PU
11/08To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major ..
PU
11/08Announcement on behalf of Taiwan Life, subscription of InfraVia European Fund V SCSp
PU
11/08Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on Director Resignation of CTBC Bank (Phi..
PU
11/08Disclosure of important resolutions from Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ..
PU
11/05The Announcement of the change for President of CTBC Asia Limited.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 194 B 6 977 M 6 977 M
Net income 2021 52 912 M 1 903 M 1 903 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 5,22%
Capitalization 469 B 16 851 M 16 863 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 709
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 24,05 TWD
Average target price 26,18 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.22.08%16 854
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.08%492 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.33%385 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 321
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.45%208 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.25%203 668