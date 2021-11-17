CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of CTBC Capital Ltd., subscription of HH-CTBC Partnership, L.P. (tentative)

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield): HH-CTBC Partnership, L.P. (tentative) ; Private Equity Fund 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/17 3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction: N.A.; N.A.; no more than NT$100,000,000 4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the company, its name is not required to be disclosed):N.A. 5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer: Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: To step into the business regarding Private Equity Fund management under the business strategy of parent company, CTBC FHC. The identity of the previous owner: N.A. 6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and its relationship with the company at the time:N.A. 7.Matters related to the creditor��s rights currently being disposed of (including type of collateral of the disposed creditor��s rights; if the creditor��s rights are creditor��s rights over a related party, the name of the related party and the book amount of such creditor��s rights currently being disposed of must also be announced):N.A. 8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated and explained):N.A. 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations:Subject to the Limited Partnership Agreement; other important stipulations:Subject to the Limited Partnership Agreement 10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Subject to the Limited Partnership Agreement; Approved by the Shareholder Resolution. 11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or disposed of:N.A. 12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:N.A. 13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges): CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: N.A.; no more than NT$800,000,000; No more than 20% of fund size at final closing restriction of rights:No. CTBC Capital Ltd. : N.A.; no more than NT$100,000,000; No more than 1% of fund size at final closing restriction of rights: No. CTBC Capital Ltd. has no subsidiaries. 14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder��s equity of the parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: 0.001%; 0.023%;Operating capital:N.A. 15.Broker and broker's fee:N.A. 16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition: Long term investment 17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction: No 18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:Yes 19.Date of approval by board of directors:2021/11/17 20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:N.A. 21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current transaction:No 22.Name of the CPA firm:ITrust & Co., Certified Public Accountants 23.Name of the CPA:Chu Chien-chou 24.License no.of the CPA:Practice certificate number of the CPA: 4147 25.Any other matters that need to be specified:No