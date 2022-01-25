CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of Taiwan Life, disposal of 500 Durians II L.P. and other 16 Private Funds

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield): 500 Durians II L.P. and other 16 Private Funds Private Fund 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/25 3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction: N.A.; N.A.; The amount disposed by the Company would be about USD 510 million 4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the company, its name is not required to be disclosed): Allegro Investments I LP, Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. and Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP Relation of company: not related 5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the ownership transfer, and date of transfer:N.A. 6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and its relationship with the company at the time:N.A. 7.Matters related to the creditor��s rights currently being disposed of (including type of collateral of the disposed creditor��s rights; if the creditor��s rights are creditor��s rights over a related party, the name of the related party and the book amount of such creditor��s rights currently being disposed of must also be announced):N.A. 8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall be stated and explained): The amount of anticipated profit is about USD 130 million 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: The disposal of 500 Durians II L.P. and other 16 private funds were approved on the date of board of directors. The amount of the disposal is about USD 510 million. The monetary amount is adjusted by contract-price adjustmen mechanism; other important stipulations:In accordance with the related purchase and sale agreements 10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Reference is made by Capital Account Statements issued by 17 private funds in connection with respective NAV, financial advisor's valuation analysis reports and a fairness opinion issued by HoldWell CPAs Taiwan; The Board of Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or disposed of:N.A. 12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:N.A. 13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges): N.A.; About USD 520 million; N.A. Restriction of rights:No. 14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder��s equity of the parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: 0.62%;10.16% Operating capital:N.A. 15.Broker and broker's fee: Campbell Lutyens Co. Ltd. ; Anticipated expense about USD 0.75 million. 16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition: In compliance with Insurance Law, for the use of the insurance funds. for investment purpose. 17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction: No. 18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No. 19.Date of approval by board of directors:2022/01/25 20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee: 2022/01/24 21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current transaction:No. 22.Name of the CPA firm:Holdwell CPA Firm 23.Name of the CPA:Lai, Chia-I 24.License no.of the CPA:The Certificate of Financial Supervisory Commission, R.O.C.(Taiwan) (VI) No. 4408 25.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.