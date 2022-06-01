Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
27.15 TWD   +0.18%
07:02aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited on the Acquisition of AZORRA EAGLE HOLDINGS DAC Shares
PU
07:02aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Ltd on the Acquisition of Waystone Corporate Services (IE) Ltd Shares
PU
06:52aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement the record date of cash dividend in 2022 by CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTBC Financial : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited on the Acquisition of AZORRA EAGLE HOLDINGS DAC Shares

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 18:45:51
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank,
Limited on the Acquisition of AZORRA EAGLE HOLDINGS
DAC Shares
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
AZORRA EAGLE HOLDINGS DAC；Shares
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
12shares; USD0.01 per shares; USD0.12
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):
AZORRA EAGLE HOLDINGS DAC, not related
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer:NA
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time:NA
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the
creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):NA
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:
In accordance with the related transaction agreements;
other important stipulations:
In accordance with the related transaction agreements
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
decision-making department:
BOD of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited
related terms and conditions are in accordance with the transaction agreement
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:NA
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
12shares ; USD0.12 ; 0.12% ; N.A.
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder's equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
0.255%; 3.988%; NA
15.Broker and broker's fee:NA
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:Investment
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:
NA
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:NO
19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:NA
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction:NA
22.Name of the CPA firm:NA
23.Name of the CPA:NA
24.License no.of the CPA:NA
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:USD/TWD=29.08  as of 2022/6/1

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
07:02aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited on the Acquisition..
PU
07:02aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Ltd on the Acquisition of ..
PU
06:52aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement the record date of cash dividend in 2022 by CTBC Bank Co.,Lt..
PU
06:52aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited on the Acquisition..
PU
05/31CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders meeting on beha..
PU
05/31CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting approv..
PU
05/31CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting by boa..
PU
05/27CTBC FINANCIAL : (Supplementary notice)Announced by CTBC Financial Holdings on behalf of T..
PU
05/27CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance Company to acqui..
PU
05/27CTBC FINANCIAL : Holding on behalf of Venture Capital Co., Ltd. announced that Venture Cap..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 229 B 7 886 M 7 886 M
Net income 2022 52 649 M 1 814 M 1 814 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 529 B 18 242 M 18 242 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 21 159
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,15 TWD
Average target price 31,93 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.4.62%18 242
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%388 366
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%299 716
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%240 416
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%187 537
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%173 484