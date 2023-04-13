CTBC Financial : Earnings for March 2023

Press release

Earnings for March 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 12, 2023-CTBC Holding has announced its preliminary earnings for March 2023.

The Company posted a pre-tax profit of NT$5.8 billion and an after-tax profit of NT$5.0 billion for the month. On a cumulative basis, the Company's pre-tax profit was NT$15.8 billion, after-tax profit was NT$13.0 billion, and after-tax EPS was NT$0.66.

For the month, the Company continued to observe resilient momentum in its core businesses. CTBC Bank reported an after-tax profit of NT$4.3 billion, up 8% MoM, attributable to decent momentum in both loan and fee businesses. Meanwhile, Taiwan Life saw growing policy sales in the month. Year to date, CTBC Bank reported an after-tax profit of NT$11.4 billion, up 53% YoY. This performance was supported by higher interest income, up 19% YoY, on the back of widened spreads, as well as recovered fee income growth, up 6% YoY, driven by WM and credit card fees. Taiwan Life posted lower profits YoY on rising hedging costs due to the strengthening NT dollar and moderated investment gains.

The asset quality of CTBC Bank remained stable and the reversal of provision charge was NT$274 million in the month.

The earnings of our key subsidiaries were as follows:

Unit: NT$ million Subsidiary March 2023 March 2023 (YTD) Pre-tax profit After-tax profit Pre-tax profit After-tax profit Bank 5,127 4,328 14,058 11,367 Insurance 58 75 (1,062) (882) Securities 80 52 374 341 CTBC Holding 5,829 4,970 15,796 12,959 (consolidated basis)

About CTBC Holding

CTBC Holding (TPE: 2891) was established in 2002, having grown out of CTBC Bank, which has been helping build customers' personal wealth and Taiwan's economy since 1966. Headquartered in Taipei, its subsidiaries specialize in diverse services including banking, securities, insurance, venture capital and asset management.

With a global team of over 30,000 people, CTBC Holding operates over 370 locations in 14 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and Australia. It is also a Taiwan industry leader in corporate and environmental sustainability, consistently being an early adopter of emerging international standards and best practices.