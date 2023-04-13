Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
22.30 TWD   +1.36%
04/13Ctbc Financial : Earnings for March 2023
PU
03/31Ctbc Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend
CI
03/10Transcript : CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
CTBC Financial : Earnings for March 2023

04/13/2023 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Earnings for March 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 12, 2023-CTBC Holding has announced its preliminary earnings for March 2023.

The Company posted a pre-tax profit of NT$5.8 billion and an after-tax profit of NT$5.0 billion for the month. On a cumulative basis, the Company's pre-tax profit was NT$15.8 billion, after-tax profit was NT$13.0 billion, and after-tax EPS was NT$0.66.

For the month, the Company continued to observe resilient momentum in its core businesses. CTBC Bank reported an after-tax profit of NT$4.3 billion, up 8% MoM, attributable to decent momentum in both loan and fee businesses. Meanwhile, Taiwan Life saw growing policy sales in the month. Year to date, CTBC Bank reported an after-tax profit of NT$11.4 billion, up 53% YoY. This performance was supported by higher interest income, up 19% YoY, on the back of widened spreads, as well as recovered fee income growth, up 6% YoY, driven by WM and credit card fees. Taiwan Life posted lower profits YoY on rising hedging costs due to the strengthening NT dollar and moderated investment gains.

The asset quality of CTBC Bank remained stable and the reversal of provision charge was NT$274 million in the month.

The earnings of our key subsidiaries were as follows:

Unit: NT$ million

Subsidiary

March 2023

March 2023 (YTD)

Pre-tax profit

After-tax profit

Pre-tax profit

After-tax profit

Bank

5,127

4,328

14,058

11,367

Insurance

58

75

(1,062)

(882)

Securities

80

52

374

341

CTBC Holding

5,829

4,970

15,796

12,959

(consolidated basis)

About CTBC Holding

CTBC Holding (TPE: 2891) was established in 2002, having grown out of CTBC Bank, which has been helping build customers' personal wealth and Taiwan's economy since 1966. Headquartered in Taipei, its subsidiaries specialize in diverse services including banking, securities, insurance, venture capital and asset management.

With a global team of over 30,000 people, CTBC Holding operates over 370 locations in 14 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and Australia. It is also a Taiwan industry leader in corporate and environmental sustainability, consistently being an early adopter of emerging international standards and best practices.

Page 1 of 1

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 03:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 236 B 7 752 M 7 752 M
Net income 2023 50 882 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,61x
Yield 2023 5,90%
Capitalization 437 B 14 325 M 14 325 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 23 227
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,30 TWD
Average target price 25,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jia-Wen Chen President & General Manager
Megan Hsu Chief Financial Officer
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Li Xue Gao Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.0.90%14 115
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%148 024
