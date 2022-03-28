CTBC Financial : Holding on behalf of Venture Capital Co., Ltd. announced that Venture Capital will increase capital in the amount of NT$1,222,734,220
03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:10:40
Subject
CTBC Holding on behalf of CTBC Venture Capital
Co., Ltd. announced that CTBC Venture Capital will
increase capital in the amount of NT$1,222,734,220
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28
2.Source of capital increase funds:earnings of Year 2021
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
NT$1,222,734,220 and 122,273,422 shares
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10
8.Issue price:NT$10
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:None
10.Number of shares publicly sold:None
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:100%
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:None
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
same with the existing shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
to increase working capital
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.