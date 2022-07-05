CTBC Financial : Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

For the convenience of readers, "The Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" has been translated into English from the original Chinese version. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language shall prevail.

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

The Chairman called the meeting to order.

The aggregate shareholding of the shareholders present constituted a quorum.

On Nov. 19, 2021, the Board approved a maximum total issuance amount of NT$15 billion in unsecured corporate bonds, to be issued in one or multiple stages, depending on market conditions. Of that amount, the Company issued NT$10.3 billion in unsecured corporate bonds to repay outstanding debt, bonds that matured in 2022, and commercial paper loans. The major terms and conditions and other relevant matters of the issuance are as follows:

Pursuant to the provision of paragraph 1 of Article 246 of the Company Act, the Company shall report the reasons for issuing corporate bonds and relevant matters thereof to the shareholders' meeting.

Proposal 4: Matters relating to the unsecured corporate bonds issued in 2022

This proposal was approved at the 50

The aforementioned 2021 employee and director remuneration shall be fully issued in cash.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 29 of the Articles of Incorporation (i.e., "If the Company makes a profit for a year (i.e.,

b.Please see "Communication between independent directors and the Chief Auditor" on the Company website for details of discussions between the Audit Committee and the Chief Auditor. Website: http://ir.ctbcholding.com/html/gov_committees.php

Proposal 2: 2021 Audit Committee Report and communication between the Audit Committee and the Chief Auditor

Explanatory note: Please refer to Attachment 1for the 2021 Business Report.

Redeemed upon maturity in one lump sum payment

payment date, no delay interest will be paid.

be paid. If the principal and interest are received later than the

should be paid on the next business day, and no extra interest will

not a business day of Taipei's banks, the principal and interest

amount less than one dollar will be rounded off. If payment date is

to nearest NTD for each NTD10 million in principal amount, the

year based on annual simple rate. The interest is paid by rounding

Interest shall be calculated from the issue date and paid once a

Tranche C: Fixed at 0.80% per annum

Resolution passed at the 44th meeting of the 7th term of the Board

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Item

Forms of bonds

Guaranty

Qualified buyers

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

2022-1 unsecured corporate bonds in 2022

No physical certificates will be issued and the bonds shall be registered with the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

Senior Unsecured Corporate Bond

Qualified buyers are restricted to professional investors as defined in the Taipei Exchange Rules Governing Management of Foreign Currency Denominated International Bonds.

Repayment priority The priority of the bondholders is the same as that of the other unsecured creditors of the Company.

Issuing and OTC Listed in Taipei Exchange on Jan. 21, 2022 listing location Other None

B. Items for Acceptance (Voting Items)

Proposal 5: 2021 Business Report, Independent Auditors' Report, and Financial Statements

Explanatory note: The financial statements of the Company for 2021 were approved at the 48th, 49th, and 50th meetings of the seventh term of the Board of Directors and duly reviewed by the Audit Committee. Please refer to Attachment 1for the Business Report and Appendix 1for the Independent Auditors' Report and Financial Statements.

Voting resolution: Shares represented at the time of voting: 17,504,292,020;

votes in favor: 15,153,748,395/86.57% (including 9,117,889,648 votes cast electronically);

votes against: 5,225,806/0.02%(including 5,225,806 votes cast electronically);

invalid votes: 0/0.00%;

abstentions/no votes: 2,345,317,819/13.39% (including 2,033,351,536 votes cast electronically)

Resolution: The above proposal was thereby approved as proposed.

Proposal 6: 2021 earnings distribution plan

Explanatory notes:

Please refer to Attachment 3 for the 2021 earnings distribution plan. The Company's net income for fiscal year 2021 was NT$54,204,958,059. Pursuant to Letter

No. Jing-Shang-Zih-10802432410, a 10% legal reserve of NT$5,372,376,991 is set aside,

5