    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
24.30 TWD    0.00%
07/05CTBC FINANCIAL : Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/30CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced on behalf of Land and Houses Bank Public Company Limited for appointing newly Independent Director
PU
06/30CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced on behalf of LH Financial Group Public Company Limited for appointing newly Independent Director
PU
CTBC Financial : Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

07/05/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
Stock code:2891

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Minutes of the 2022

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice to readers

For the convenience of readers, "The Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" has been translated into English from the original Chinese version. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language shall prevail.

1

  • Meeting time: 9:00 am, June 17, 2022
  • Place: B2, The Sheraton Grand Ballroom, Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel, No. 12, Sec. 1, Zhongxiao East Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
  • Total outstanding shares of CTBC Holding: 19,496,989,569 shares
  • Total shares represented by shareholders present 17,504,295,150 shares (including 11,156,466,990 shares represented by shareholders exercising voting rights electronically)
  • Percentage of shares held by shareholders present: 89.77%
  • Directors in attendance: Wen-Long Yen, Thomas K.S. Chen , Sheng-Yung Yang,

Shih-Chieh Chang, Chih-Cheng Wang

  • Non-votingdelegates:Senior Executive Vice President James Chen, Chief Financial Officer Ya-Ling Chiu, Head of Legal Department Wei-Hsiang Tang, Accounting Officer Sting Yang,
    Chief Risk Officer Chih-Chung Huang, Pai-Hung Yeh (Taiwan Life Chief Strategy Officer),
    Edgar Y. Chen, Vincent Lin (Tsar&Tsai Law Firm lawyers), Chun-Kuang Chen, Lin Wu (KPMG accountants)
  • Chairman: Wen-Long Yen
  • Minute taker: Yi-Chen Shen
  • The aggregate shareholding of the shareholders present constituted a quorum.
  • The Chairman called the meeting to order.

2

A. Items to Report (Non-voting Items)

Proposal 1: 2021 Business Report

Explanatory note: Please refer to Attachment 1for the 2021 Business Report.

Proposal 2: 2021 Audit Committee Report and communication between the Audit Committee and the Chief Auditor

Explanatory notes:

a.Please refer to Attachment 2for the 2021 Audit Committee Report.

b.Please see "Communication between independent directors and the Chief Auditor" on the Company website for details of discussions between the Audit Committee and the Chief Auditor. Website: http://ir.ctbcholding.com/html/gov_committees.php

Proposal 3: 2021 report on employee and director remuneration distribution

Explanatory notes:

  1. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 29 of the Articles of Incorporation (i.e., "If the Company makes a profit for a year (i.e., pre-tax profit before deducting the distributed employees' compensation and director compensation), and after accumulated losses are deducted, 0.05% and no more than 0.7% of any remaining balance shall be allocated to employees' compensation and director compensation, respectively"), based on the pre-tax profit of NT$54,942,469,511 for 2021 before the deduction of employee and director remuneration, the Company will allocate 0.05%, representing NT$27,471,235, as employee remuneration and 0.66%, representing NT$362,620,299, as director remuneration.
  2. The aforementioned 2021 employee and director remuneration shall be fully issued in cash.
  3. This proposal was approved at the 50th meeting of the seventh term of the Board of Directors.

Proposal 4: Matters relating to the unsecured corporate bonds issued in 2022

Explanatory notes:

  1. Pursuant to the provision of paragraph 1 of Article 246 of the Company Act, the Company shall report the reasons for issuing corporate bonds and relevant matters thereof to the shareholders' meeting.
  2. On Nov. 19, 2021, the Board approved a maximum total issuance amount of NT$15 billion in unsecured corporate bonds, to be issued in one or multiple stages, depending on market conditions. Of that amount, the Company issued NT$10.3 billion in unsecured corporate bonds to repay outstanding debt, bonds that matured in 2022, and commercial paper loans. The major terms and conditions and other relevant matters of the issuance are as follows:

3

Item

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

2022-1 unsecured corporate bonds in 2022

Date of resolution

Resolution passed at the 44th meeting of the 7th term of the Board

by Board of

of Directors on Nov. 19, 2021

Directors

Approval No. of

Letter No. Zheng-Gui-Zhai-Zi-1000143791

competent authority

Issue date

Jan. 21, 2022

NT$10.3 billion

Total amount of the

Tranche A: NT$1.5 billion

issue

Tranche B: NT$4.8 billion

Tranche C: NT$4.0 billion

Tranche A: 3 years

Issue term

Tranche B: 7 years

Tranche C: 10 years

Issue price

100% of par value

Face value

NT$10 million

Tranche A: Fixed at 0.62% per annum

Coupon rate

Tranche B: Fixed at 0.70% per annum

Tranche C: Fixed at 0.80% per annum

Interest shall be calculated from the issue date and paid once a

year based on annual simple rate. The interest is paid by rounding

Interest calculation

to nearest NTD for each NTD10 million in principal amount, the

and payment

amount less than one dollar will be rounded off. If payment date is

not a business day of Taipei's banks, the principal and interest

method

should be paid on the next business day, and no extra interest will

be paid. If the principal and interest are received later than the

payment date, no delay interest will be paid.

Method for

repayment of

Redeemed upon maturity in one lump sum payment

principal

Method for

redemption or

None

advance repayment

Trustee

Bank SinoPac Co., Ltd.

Payment agent

CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

4

Item
Forms of bonds
Guaranty
Qualified buyers

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

2022-1 unsecured corporate bonds in 2022

No physical certificates will be issued and the bonds shall be registered with the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

Senior Unsecured Corporate Bond

Qualified buyers are restricted to professional investors as defined in the Taipei Exchange Rules Governing Management of Foreign Currency Denominated International Bonds.

Repayment priority The priority of the bondholders is the same as that of the other unsecured creditors of the Company.

Issuing and OTC

Listed in Taipei Exchange on Jan. 21, 2022

listing location

Other

None

B. Items for Acceptance (Voting Items)

Proposal 5: 2021 Business Report, Independent Auditors' Report, and Financial Statements

Explanatory note: The financial statements of the Company for 2021 were approved at the 48th, 49th, and 50th meetings of the seventh term of the Board of Directors and duly reviewed by the Audit Committee. Please refer to Attachment 1for the Business Report and Appendix 1for the Independent Auditors' Report and Financial Statements.

Voting resolution: Shares represented at the time of voting: 17,504,292,020;

votes in favor: 15,153,748,395/86.57% (including 9,117,889,648 votes cast electronically);

votes against: 5,225,806/0.02%(including 5,225,806 votes cast electronically);

invalid votes: 0/0.00%;

abstentions/no votes: 2,345,317,819/13.39% (including 2,033,351,536 votes cast electronically)

Resolution: The above proposal was thereby approved as proposed.

Proposal 6: 2021 earnings distribution plan

Explanatory notes:

  1. Please refer to Attachment 3for the 2021 earnings distribution plan.
  2. The Company's net income for fiscal year 2021 was NT$54,204,958,059. Pursuant to Letter

No. Jing-Shang-Zih-10802432410, a 10% legal reserve of NT$5,372,376,991 is set aside,

5





CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
