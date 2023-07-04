For the convenience of readers, "The Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" has been translated into English from the original Chinese version. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language shall prevail.

A. Items to Report (Non-voting Items)

Proposal 1: 2022 Business Report

Explanatory note: Please refer to Attachment 1for the 2022 Business Report.

Proposal 2: 2022 Audit Committee Report and communication between the Audit Committee and the Chief Auditor

Explanatory notes:

a. Please refer to Attachment 2for the 2022 Audit Committee Report.

b.Please see "Communication between independent directors and the CPAs/Chief Auditor for the most recent year" on the Company website for details of discussions between the Audit Committee and the Chief Auditor.

Website:https://ir.ctbcholding.com/html/gov_audit_committee.php

Proposal 3: 2022 report on employee and director remuneration distribution

Explanatory notes:

a.Pursuant to the provisions of Article 29 of the Articles of Incorporation (i.e., "If the Company makes a profit for a year (i.e., pre-tax profit before deducting the distributed employees' compensation and director compensation), and after accumulated losses are deducted, 0.05% and no more than 0.7% of any remaining balance shall be allocated to employees' compensation and director compensation, respectively"), based on the pre-tax profit of NT$34,400,652,771 for 2022 before the deduction of employee and director remuneration, the Company will allocate 0.05%, representing NT$17,200,326, as employee remuneration and 0.66%, representing NT$227,044,308, as director remuneration.

b.The aforementioned 2022 employee and director remuneration shall be fully issued in cash. c.This proposal was approved at the 18th meeting of the eighth term of the Board of Directors.

Proposal 4:Matters relating to the 2022-2 unsecured corporate bonds issued in 2022 of NT$3.7 billion

Explanatory notes:

Pursuant to the provision of paragraph 1 of Article 246 of the Company Act, the Company shall report the reasons for issuing corporate bonds and relevant matters thereof to the shareholders' meeting. On Nov. 19, 2021, the Board approved a maximum total issuance amount of NT$15 billion in unsecured corporate bonds, to be issued in one or multiple stages. Of that amount, the Company issued a total of NT$14 billion in unsecured corporate bonds, including 2022-1

3