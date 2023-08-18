CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Notice for the Convention of the 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting
- Time and location
- Date and time: 9:00 AM, Sept. 6, 2023
- Location: 12F., The Grand Ballroom, The Grand Hotel, No. 1, Zhongshan N. Rd., Sec. 4, Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C.
- Reasons for convening the meeting
- Items for Acceptance
1. Preferred shares amendment to the 2022 earnings distribution plan
- Questions and Motions
- Items for Acceptance
- Other matters that need to be specified
- Preferred shares amendment to the 2022 earnings distribution plan:
- The Company has issued a total of 333,330,000 preferred shares B and will distribute preferred share B dividends totaling NT$749,992,500, calculated at a subscription price of NT$60 per share and a dividend rate of 3.75% per annum. The Company has issued a total of 166,660,000 preferred shares C and will distribute preferred share C dividends totaling NT$319,987,200, calculated at a subscription price of NT$60 per share and a dividend rate of 3.2% per annum.
- Cash dividends on preferred shares shall be allocated to individual shareholders by rounding down to the nearest NT$1 (decimals are not taken into account), and the sum of all fractional dividends less than NT$1 shall be recognized as other income of the Company.
- Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation and the issuance conditions of the Preferred Share B and Preferred Share C, the shareholders of the Preferred Share B and Preferred Share C have no voting right at the shareholders' meeting. However, such shareholders are entitled to be elected as a director of the Company and have the voting right at preferred shareholders' meetings and on matters related to rights and obligations of preferred shareholders at the shareholders' meeting. Therefore, the shareholders of the Preferred Share B and Preferred Share C only have the voting right on the Proposal 1 "Preferred shares amendment to the 2022 earnings distribution plan" of the Items for Acceptance.
- The hybrid shareholders' meeting will be convened this year. Shareholders can attend the
shareholders' meeting either in person or virtually. Shareholders who intend to participate virtually,
Virtual Meeting Platform：
The Virtual Meeting Platform of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation
【https://stockservices.tdcc.com.tw】
- Virtual Meeting Platform：
The Virtual Meeting Platform of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation
【https://stockservices.tdcc.com.tw】
Attachments
