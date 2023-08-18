Cash dividends on preferred shares shall be allocated to individual shareholders by rounding down to the nearest NT$1 (decimals are not taken into account), and the sum of all fractional dividends less than NT$1 shall be recognized as other income of the Company.

The Company has issued a total of 333,330,000 preferred shares B and will distribute preferred share B dividends totaling NT$749,992,500, calculated at a subscription price of NT$60 per share and a dividend rate of 3.75% per annum. The Company has issued a total of 166,660,000 preferred shares C and will distribute preferred share C dividends totaling NT$319,987,200, calculated at a subscription price of NT$60 per share and a dividend rate of 3.2% per annum.

Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation and the issuance conditions of the Preferred Share B and Preferred Share C, the shareholders of the Preferred Share B and Preferred Share C have no voting right at the shareholders' meeting. However, such shareholders are entitled to be elected as a director of the Company and have the voting right at preferred shareholders' meetings and on matters related to rights and obligations of preferred shareholders at the shareholders' meeting. Therefore, the shareholders of the Preferred Share B and Preferred Share C only have the voting right on the Proposal 1 "Preferred shares amendment to the 2022 earnings distribution plan" of the Items for Acceptance.