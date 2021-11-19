CTBC Financial : The announcement of appointment of the 10th term Directors and Supervisor of CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/19 2.Name of legal person:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) Director Ming-Hsin Hsieh (�©���) Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Chairman Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director Director Ming-Hsin Hsieh (�©���) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Supervisor 5.Name of the new position holder: Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�) Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Chairman Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�) Department of Finance, ChaoYang University of Technology Adjunct Associate Professor Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Supervisor 7.Reason for the change:Due to tenure expired 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/11/28~2021/11/27 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/19 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA