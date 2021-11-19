Log in
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
CTBC Financial : The announcement of appointment of the 10th term Directors and Supervisor of CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 12 Date of announcement 2021/11/19 Time of announcement 17:20:14
Subject 
 The announcement of appointment of the 10th term
Directors and Supervisor of CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/19 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/19
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@)
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J)
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f)
Director Ming-Hsin Hsieh (�©���)
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Chairman
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Ming-Hsin Hsieh (�©���) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Supervisor
5.Name of the new position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@)
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J)
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f)
Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�)
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Chairman
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�) Department of Finance,
ChaoYang University of Technology Adjunct Associate Professor
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Supervisor
7.Reason for the change:Due to tenure expired
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/11/28~2021/11/27
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/19
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
