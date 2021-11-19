CTBC Financial : The announcement of appointment of the 10th term Directors and Supervisor of CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.
Close
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
12
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:20:14
Subject
The announcement of appointment of the 10th term
Directors and Supervisor of CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/19
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@)
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J)
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f)
Director Ming-Hsin Hsieh (�©���)
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Chairman
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Ming-Hsin Hsieh (�©���) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Supervisor
5.Name of the new position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@)
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J)
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f)
Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�)
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director Thomas K.S. Chen (����@) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Chairman
Director Chun-Ko Chen (���K�J) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Ju-Huei Yang (�����f) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Director
Director Chia-Yi Hung (�x�ž�) Department of Finance,
ChaoYang University of Technology Adjunct Associate Professor
Supervisor Sung-Ming Yang (���Q��) CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. Supervisor
7.Reason for the change:Due to tenure expired
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/11/28~2021/11/27
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/19
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
194 B
6 983 M
6 983 M
Net income 2021
52 912 M
1 905 M
1 905 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,22x
Yield 2021
5,07%
Capitalization
483 B
17 322 M
17 369 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,08x
Nbr of Employees
20 709
Free-Float
92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
24,75 TWD
Average target price
26,18 TWD
Spread / Average Target
5,77%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.