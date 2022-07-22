CTBC Financial : The announcement of the appointment of Independent Director of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22 2.Name of legal person:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Yann-Ching Tsai 6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor, Dept.of Accounting, National Taiwan University 7.Reason for the change:New appointment 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/17 to 2025/06/16 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/25 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA