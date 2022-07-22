CTBC Financial : The announcement of the appointment of Independent Director of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
18:20:18
Subject
The announcement of the appointment of Independent
Director of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. Yann-Ching Tsai
6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor, Dept.of Accounting,
National Taiwan University
7.Reason for the change:New appointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/17 to 2025/06/16
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/25
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.