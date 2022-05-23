CTBC Financial : The board authorized the chairman to set announcement of the record date of cash dividend for its subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.
05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/05/23
Time of announcement
15:52:33
Subject
The board authorized the chairman to set
announcement of the record date of cash dividend
for its subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/05/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/05/23
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend")::Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The cash dividend is
NT$10.9711082026 per common Share. The total amount is NT$335,715,911
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/18
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/19
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/23
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/06/24
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:05:01 UTC.