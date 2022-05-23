Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTBC Financial : The board authorized the chairman to set announcement of the record date of cash dividend for its subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.

05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/05/23 Time of announcement 15:52:33
Subject 
 The board authorized the chairman to set
announcement of the record date of cash dividend
for its subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/05/23 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/23
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend")::Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The cash dividend is
NT$10.9711082026 per common Share. The total amount is NT$335,715,911
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/18
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/19
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/23
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/06/24

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
