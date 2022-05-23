CTBC Financial : The board authorized the chairman to set announcement of the record date of cash dividend for its subsidiary, CTBC Investments Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/05/23 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend")::Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The cash dividend is NT$10.9711082026 per common Share. The total amount is NT$335,715,911 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/18 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/19 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/23 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividend will be paid on 2022/06/24