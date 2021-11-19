CTBC Financial : The consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2021 have been submitted to the board of directors.
11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:23:00
Subject
The consolidated financial statements
for the third quarter of 2021 have been submitted to
the board of directors.
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/19
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):80,607,045
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
136,390,553
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):53,379,776
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):46,475,691
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):46,474,798
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):2.33
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):6,741,334,875
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):6,326,646,592
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):414,612,262
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
