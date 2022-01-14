CTBC Financial : The supplement to CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. announcement regarding issuance of unsecured corporate bonds made on 2021/11/19

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 1st unsecured corporate bonds in 2022(Supplementary) 3.Total amount issued:NT$10.3 billion �V Tranche A NT$1.5 billion; Tranche B NT$4.8 billion; Tranche C NT$4 billion.(Supplementary) 4.Face value per bond:NT$10 million.(Supplementary) 5.Issue price:100% Face value 6.Issuance period:Tranche A is 3 years, Tranche B is 7 years, Tranche C is 10 years.(Supplementary) 7.Coupon rate: The issue coupon rate of Tranche A is fixed rate at 0.62% per annum; The issue coupon rate of Tranche B is fixed rate at 0.70% per annum; The issue coupon rate of Tranche C is fixed rate at 0.80% per annum. (Supplementary) 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To repay the outstanding debt and the bond matured in 2022.(Supplementary) 10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters. 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Bank SinoPac Co., Ltd.(Supplementary) 12.Underwriter or agent:CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. as the lead underwriter. 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.(Supplementary) 15.Certifying institution:None 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA 17.Sell-back conditions:None 18.Buyback conditions:None 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 21.Any other matters that need to be specified: The issuance of this bond has been approved by the competent authorities, and would apply to the Taipei Exchange for listing. (Supplementary)