  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CTBC Financial : The supplement to CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. announcement regarding issuance of unsecured corporate bonds made on 2021/11/19

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/14 Time of announcement 17:49:32
Subject 
 The supplement to CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
announcement regarding issuance of unsecured corporate
bonds made on 2021/11/19
Date of events 2022/01/14 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 1st unsecured
corporate bonds in 2022(Supplementary)
3.Total amount issued:NT$10.3 billion �V Tranche A NT$1.5 billion;
Tranche B NT$4.8 billion; Tranche C NT$4 billion.(Supplementary)
4.Face value per bond:NT$10 million.(Supplementary)
5.Issue price:100% Face value
6.Issuance period:Tranche A is 3 years, Tranche B is 7 years,
Tranche C is 10 years.(Supplementary)
7.Coupon rate:
The issue coupon rate of Tranche A is fixed rate at 0.62% per annum;
The issue coupon rate of Tranche B is fixed rate at 0.70% per annum;
The issue coupon rate of Tranche C is fixed rate at 0.80% per annum.
(Supplementary)
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To repay the outstanding debt and the bond matured in 2022.(Supplementary)
10.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters.
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Bank SinoPac Co., Ltd.(Supplementary)
12.Underwriter or agent:CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. as the lead underwriter.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.(Supplementary)
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:None
18.Buyback conditions:None
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The issuance of this bond has been approved by the competent authorities,
and would apply to the Taipei Exchange for listing. (Supplementary)

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 10:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
