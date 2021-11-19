CTBC Financial : To announce on behalf of subsidary CTBC Bank Co. Ltd,the donation to CTBC CHARITY FOUNDATION
11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:21:39
Subject
To announce on behalf of subsidary CTBC Bank Co.
Ltd,the donation to CTBC CHARITY FOUNDATION
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/19
2.Reason for the donation:2021��Light up a life��annual projects execution
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD2,000,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:CTBC CHARITY FOUNDATION
5.Relationship with the Company:Stakeholder
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.