CTBC Financial : To announce on behalf of subsidary CTBC Bank Co. Ltd,the donation to CTBC CHARITY FOUNDATION

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/19 2.Reason for the donation:2021��Light up a life��annual projects execution 3.Total amount of the donation:NTD2,000,000 4.Counterparty to the donation:CTBC CHARITY FOUNDATION 5.Relationship with the Company:Stakeholder 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:NA 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA