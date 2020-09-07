CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for August 2020.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/09/07

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial

Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for August 2020.

6.Countermeasures:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

NTD$: billion Aug. Profit Jan.~Aug. Profit

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)

CTBC Holding 5.08 4.79 39.24 31.94 1.59

CTBC Bank 3.23 2.69 22.39 18.82 1.27

Taiwan Life 1.79 2.04 16.26 15.20 3.37

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Aug. (Excluding Foreign

Exchange Valuation Reserve)

CTBC Holding 1.61

Taiwan Life 3.46

