CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for August 2020.

09/07/2020 | 06:25am EDT

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/09/07
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial
Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for August 2020.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NTD$: billion Aug. Profit Jan.~Aug. Profit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)
CTBC Holding 5.08 4.79 39.24 31.94 1.59
CTBC Bank 3.23 2.69 22.39 18.82 1.27
Taiwan Life 1.79 2.04 16.26 15.20 3.37

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Aug. (Excluding Foreign
Exchange Valuation Reserve)
CTBC Holding 1.61
Taiwan Life 3.46

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 10:24:02 UTC
