CTBC Financial : announcing the resolution on distribution of profit for 2021 made by board of directors of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:09:43
Subject
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. announcing the
resolution on distribution of profit for 2021 made
by board of directors of CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
stock dividends NT$2.79701941per share
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:20:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
