CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
2020 Business report, financial statements, and audit results of the
consolidated financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Election of Board Directors
Mr. Tsing-Yuan Hwang(黃清苑)
Mr. Jia-Wen Chen(陳佳文)
Mr. Chun-Jen Hsu(許俊仁)
Mr. Shinji Sakai ((土反)井 伸次)
Mr. Masami Tada(多田 正己)
Mr. Kazuhisa Tanaka(田中 計久)
Mr. Chih-Chung Huang(黃志中)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
