CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/06/22

2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit

compensation:N/A

3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:

2020 Business report, financial statements, and audit results of the

consolidated financial statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and

supervisors:Election of Board Directors

Mr. Tsing-Yuan Hwang(黃清苑)

Mr. Jia-Wen Chen(陳佳文)

Mr. Chun-Jen Hsu(許俊仁)

Mr. Shinji Sakai ((土反)井 伸次)

Mr. Masami Tada(多田 正己)

Mr. Kazuhisa Tanaka(田中 計久)

Mr. Chih-Chung Huang(黃志中)

6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

