Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited.

06/22/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
2020 Business report, financial statements, and audit results of the
consolidated financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Election of Board Directors
Mr. Tsing-Yuan Hwang(黃清苑)
Mr. Jia-Wen Chen(陳佳文)
Mr. Chun-Jen Hsu(許俊仁)
Mr. Shinji Sakai ((土反)井 伸次)
Mr. Masami Tada(多田 正己)
Mr. Kazuhisa Tanaka(田中 計久)
Mr. Chih-Chung Huang(黃志中)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 03:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
06/22CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement of important resolutions from Annual General Meet..
PU
06/22CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC ..
PU
06/18CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement on behalf of Taiwan Life, subscription of IFM Glo..
PU
06/17ANNOUNCING ON BEHALF OF CTBC VENTURE : the board of directors has decided to inv..
PU
06/10CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement on behalf of The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited on the ..
PU
06/08CTBC FINANCIAL  : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding..
PU
06/04CTBC FINANCIAL  : The Company will postpone the AGM on 2021/06/11 in accordance ..
PU
06/04CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced on behalf of our subsidiary, CTBC Insurance Co. Ltd...
PU
06/02CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' mee..
PU
05/28CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' mee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 7 356 M 7 356 M
Net income 2021 50 762 M 1 814 M 1 814 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 5,18%
Capitalization 435 B 15 509 M 15 540 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 20 757
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,30 TWD
Average target price 25,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.12.44%15 523
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%455 371
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%340 630
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%270 605
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%209 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%199 985