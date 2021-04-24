CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/04/23
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Recognition of the 2020 earnings distribution plan.
The stock dividend is NT$0.194605817 per common share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognition of the 2020 financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approval of the increase of
capital by NT$71,358,950 and issuance of new shares of 7,135,895 at par
value of NT$10 per share.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the Financial
Holding Company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting
of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such subsidiary.
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 01:41:04 UTC.