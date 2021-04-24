CTBC Financial : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meeting by board of directors, for CTBC's subsidiary, CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2021/04/23

2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit

compensation:Recognition of the 2020 earnings distribution plan.

The stock dividend is NT$0.194605817 per common share.

3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None

4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:

Recognition of the 2020 financial statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and

supervisors:None

6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approval of the increase of

capital by NT$71,358,950 and issuance of new shares of 7,135,895 at par

value of NT$10 per share.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Pursuant to the Financial

Holding Company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting

of the subsidiary is exercised by the board of directors of such subsidiary.

