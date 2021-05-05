Log in
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : Holding announced on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance, FSC had approved for adding-on provision for foreign exchange volatility reserve NTD 1.0BN.

05/05/2021 | 06:45am EDT
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/05
2.Company name:Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:FSC had approved for adding-on provision for
foreign exchange volatility reserve NTD 1.0BN in 2021/04.
6.Countermeasures:N.A.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N.A.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 257 B 9 198 M 9 198 M
Net income 2021 47 675 M 1 706 M 1 706 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 436 B 15 557 M 15 593 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 20 668
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,79 TWD
Last Close Price 22,35 TWD
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.13.45%15 557
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.36%471 432
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.-29.89%367 167
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.27%351 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.19%269 190
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%204 640
