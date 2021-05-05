CTBC Financial : Holding announced on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance, FSC had approved for adding-on provision for foreign exchange volatility reserve NTD 1.0BN.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/05
2.Company name:Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:FSC had approved for adding-on provision for
foreign exchange volatility reserve NTD 1.0BN in 2021/04.
6.Countermeasures:N.A.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N.A.
