CTBC Financial : Holding on behalf of Venture Capital Co., Ltd. announced that Venture Capital announced the record date of issuing new shares

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2021/04/23
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: 'Ex-rights',
'Ex-dividend', or 'Ex-rights and dividend'):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The stock dividend is NT$0.194605817 per common share.
The total amount is NT$71,358,950.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2021/07/23
5.Last date before book closure:2021/07/26
6.Book closure starting date:2021/07/27
7.Book closure ending date:2021/07/31
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2021/07/31
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
