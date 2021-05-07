CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2021.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/07

2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A

5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial

Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2021.

6.Countermeasures:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

NTD$: billion Apr. Profit Jan.~Apr. Profit

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)

CTBC Holding 5.02 4.64 27.57 24.35 1.25

CTBC Bank 1.98 1.81 11.47 9.84 0.67

Taiwan Life 2.45 2.27 14.16 12.56 2.25

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Apr. (Excluding Foreign

Exchange Valuation Reserve)

CTBC Holding 1.20

Taiwan Life 2.07

