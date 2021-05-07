Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2021.

05/07/2021 | 09:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/07
2.Company name:CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial
Holding Co., Ltd. and its major subsidiaries for April 2021.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NTD$: billion Apr. Profit Jan.~Apr. Profit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)
CTBC Holding 5.02 4.64 27.57 24.35 1.25
CTBC Bank 1.98 1.81 11.47 9.84 0.67
Taiwan Life 2.45 2.27 14.16 12.56 2.25

NOTE：Accumulated After-Tax EPS as of the end of Apr. (Excluding Foreign
Exchange Valuation Reserve)
CTBC Holding 1.20
Taiwan Life 2.07

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 01:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05/07CTBC FINANCIAL  : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding..
PU
05/06CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTB..
PU
05/06CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement on behalf of Taiwan Life, subscription of TA XIV-..
PU
05/05CTBC FINANCIAL  : Holding announced on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance, FSC had ..
PU
05/03CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meet..
PU
05/03CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders' mee..
PU
04/28CTBC FINANCIAL  : on behalf of its subsidiary, Taiwan Life Insurance Company, an..
PU
04/28CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC ..
PU
04/28CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance C..
PU
04/28CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CTBC Holding on behalf of Taiwan Life that the Ta..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 257 B 9 245 M 9 245 M
Net income 2021 47 675 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 450 B 16 197 M 16 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 20 668
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,79 TWD
Last Close Price 23,10 TWD
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.17.26%16 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.89%486 429
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.16%359 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%269 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%209 366
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%200 633