Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CTBC Financial : on behalf of its subsidiary, CTBC Insurance Company, announces the resignation of President.

04/24/2021 | 10:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/04/23
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
president
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:HOU, TZU WEI(侯自維)
president of CTBC Insurance Co., Ltd.
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal',
'term expired' , 'job relocation', 'severance', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment'):resignation
6.Reason for the change:career planning
7.Effective date of the new appointment:NA.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new president will be
effective after the resolution of the board of directors and the approval
from the competent authority.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 02:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04/24CTBC FINANCIAL  : on behalf of its subsidiary, CTBC Insurance Company, announces..
PU
04/24CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement on behalf of Taiwan Life, subscription of Lead Ed..
PU
04/24CTBC FINANCIAL  : Holding on behalf of Venture Capital Co., Ltd. announced that ..
PU
04/24CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announcement of important resolutions of the shareholders'meet..
PU
04/22CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CFHC on behalf of distribution profit adjustment ..
PU
04/19CTBC FINANCIAL  : Annoucement of CTBC Holding to dispose the right-of-use assets..
PU
04/16CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC ..
PU
04/15CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. termination of the ..
PU
04/08CTBC FINANCIAL  : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding..
PU
04/07CTBC FINANCIAL  : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 257 B 9 170 M 9 170 M
Net income 2021 48 031 M 1 713 M 1 713 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 445 B 15 829 M 15 858 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 20 668
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,70 TWD
Last Close Price 22,80 TWD
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.15.74%15 829
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%280 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 068
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%206 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ