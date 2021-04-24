CTBC Financial : on behalf of its subsidiary, CTBC Insurance Company, announces the resignation of President.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/04/23
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
president
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:HOU, TZU WEI(侯自維)
president of CTBC Insurance Co., Ltd.
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal',
'term expired' , 'job relocation', 'severance', 'retirement',
'death' or 'new appointment'):resignation
6.Reason for the change:career planning
7.Effective date of the new appointment:NA.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new president will be
effective after the resolution of the board of directors and the approval
from the competent authority.
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 02:07:05 UTC.