CTBC Financial : on behalf of its subsidiary, CTBC Insurance Company, announces the resignation of President.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the

change:2021/04/23

2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):

president

3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:HOU, TZU WEI(侯自維)

president of CTBC Insurance Co., Ltd.

4.Name and resume of the new position holder:NA

5.Circumstances of change (Please enter 'resignation', 'dismissal',

'term expired' , 'job relocation', 'severance', 'retirement',

'death' or 'new appointment'):resignation

6.Reason for the change:career planning

7.Effective date of the new appointment:NA.

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new president will be

effective after the resolution of the board of directors and the approval

from the competent authority.

