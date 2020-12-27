CTBC Financial : on behalf of its subsidiary, Taiwan Life Insurance Company, announces the substitution of important personnel.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting

spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)

,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,

research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or

designated and non-designated representatives):important personnel.

2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/24

3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:

Information Technology Division Head：

莊中慶(Chuang, Chung-Ching/

General Manager, Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)

4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:

Information Technology Division Head：

王寧芳(Wang, Ning-Fang/ Senior Vice President, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.)

5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position

adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new

replacement'):new replacement

6.Reason for the change:For business needs

7.Effective date:2021/01/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:

General Manager Chuang, Chung-Ching is released from Information Technology

Division Head.

