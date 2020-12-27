Log in
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
CTBC Financial : on behalf of its subsidiary, Taiwan Life Insurance Company, announces the substitution of important personnel.

12/27/2020 | 02:55pm EST
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):important personnel.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/12/24
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Information Technology Division Head：
莊中慶(Chuang, Chung-Ching/
General Manager, Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.)
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Information Technology Division Head：
王寧芳(Wang, Ning-Fang/ Senior Vice President, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.)
5.Type of the change (please enter: 'resignation', 'position
adjustment', 'dismissal', 'retirement', 'death' or 'new
replacement'):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:For business needs
7.Effective date:2021/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
General Manager Chuang, Chung-Ching is released from Information Technology
Division Head.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 19:54:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
