Disclosure of important resolutions from Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/08
Time of announcement
17:57:32
Subject
Disclosure of important resolutions from
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
of PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
Date of events
2021/11/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/11/08
2.Important resolutions:To accept and approve the resignation of
Mr. Lasmintono as the Director of the Company effective as
of 13th November 2021.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:05 UTC.