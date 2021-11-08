Log in
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
Disclosure of important resolutions from Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PT Bank CTBC Indonesia

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 17:57:32
Subject 
 Disclosure of important resolutions from
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
of PT Bank CTBC Indonesia
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/11/08
2.Important resolutions:To accept and approve the resignation of
Mr. Lasmintono as the Director of the Company effective as
of 13th November 2021.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
