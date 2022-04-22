CTCI Advanced : ASI Announcement on behalf of REI regarding the appointments of new representatives of juristic-person director and supervisor

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/22 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): juristic-person director & supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI YU,MING-SHAN,Representative of CTCI ASI TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI supervisor: TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI DEC 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director: KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI REI CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI. President of CTCI REI WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI ASI YU,MING-SHAN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Vice President of CTCI REI TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Executive Vice President of CTCI ASI supervisor: TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI DEC. Vice President of CTCI Corporation 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI LAI,CHING-HO,Representative of CTCI ASI TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI supervisor: TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI ASI 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director: KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI REI CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI. President of CTCI REI WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI ASI LAI,CHING-HO,Representative of CTCI ASI. Vice President of CTCI ASI TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Executive Vice President of CTCI ASI supervisor: TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI ASI. Vice President of CTCI Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/02/18~2023/02/17 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/22 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None