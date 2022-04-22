CTCI Advanced : ASI Announcement on behalf of REI regarding the appointments of new representatives of juristic-person director and supervisor

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/22
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
juristic-person director & supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:
KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI
CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI
WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI
YU,MING-SHAN,Representative of CTCI ASI
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI
supervisor:
TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI DEC
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:
KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI REI
CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI. President of CTCI REI
WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI ASI
YU,MING-SHAN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Vice President of CTCI REI
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Executive Vice President
of CTCI ASI
supervisor:
TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI DEC. Vice President of CTCI Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:
KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI
CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI
WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI
LAI,CHING-HO,Representative of CTCI ASI
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI
supervisor:
TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI ASI
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:
KU,DINGO，Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI REI
CHEN,FU-CHENG,Representative of CTCI ASI. President of CTCI REI
WU,KUO-ANN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Chairman of CTCI ASI
LAI,CHING-HO,Representative of CTCI ASI. Vice President of CTCI ASI
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Representative of CTCI ASI. Executive Vice President
of CTCI ASI
supervisor:
TSAI,JSH-HONG,Representative of CTCI ASI. Vice President of CTCI Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/02/18~2023/02/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/22
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None