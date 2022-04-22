CTCI Advanced : Announced behalf of major subsidiary-CTCI Resources Engineering Inc. Board of Directors re-appoints president

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/22 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): president 3.Name of the previous position holder:CHEN,FU-CHENG 4.Resume of the previous position holder:president of CTCI REI 5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN,FU-CHENG 6.Resume of the new position holder:president of CTCI REI 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):N/A 8.Reason for the change:Re-appointment of Board of Directors 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/22 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None