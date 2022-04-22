CTCI Advanced : Announced behalf of major subsidiary-CTCI Resources Engineering Inc. Board of Directors re-appoints president
04/22/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
12:10:45
Subject
Announced behalf of major subsidiary-CTCI Resources
Engineering Inc. Board of Directors re-appoints president
Date of events
2022/04/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/04/22
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
president
3.Name of the previous position holder:CHEN,FU-CHENG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:president of CTCI REI
5.Name of the new position holder:CHEN,FU-CHENG
6.Resume of the new position holder:president of CTCI REI
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):N/A
8.Reason for the change:Re-appointment of Board of Directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/22
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:17:01 UTC.