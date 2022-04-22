CTCI Advanced : Announced on behalf of major subsidiary-CTCI Resources Engineering Inc. Board of Directors elect Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/22 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Dingo KU 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of CTCI Resources Engineering Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder:Dingo KU 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of CTCI Resources Engineering Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:Board of Directors elect Chairman 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/22 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None