CTCI Advanced : Announced on behalf of major subsidiary-CTCI Resources Engineering Inc. Board of Directors elect Chairman
04/22/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
SEQ_NO
9
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
12:10:13
Subject
Announced on behalf of major subsidiary-CTCI Resources
Engineering Inc. Board of Directors elect Chairman
Date of events
2022/04/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/04/22
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Dingo KU
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of
CTCI Resources Engineering Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Dingo KU
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of
CTCI Resources Engineering Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:Board of Directors elect Chairman
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/22
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:17:01 UTC.