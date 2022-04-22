CTCI Advanced : Announcement on behalf of CTCI REI to release non-competition restrictions on the Director of the Company

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/04/22
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
WU,KUO-ANN,Director of the CTCI REI
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Director of the CTCI REI
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
WU,KUO-ANN,Director
(1)Chairman of CTCI ASI
(2)Director of CTCI SEC
(3)Director of CTCI Educational Foundation
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Director
(1)Director of CENRURY AHEAD LIMITED
(2)Executive Vice President of CTCI ASI
(3)Director of CTCI ASI (Shanghai)
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:.
Within the period of service as a CTCI REI Director of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
Upon theall present Board members, this motion is unanimously
approved by all Board members
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN, Director of the CTCI REI
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:
Director of CTCI ASI (Shanghai)
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:
Room704,7F,No.26,Lane 168, Daduhe Road, Putuo District,
Shanghai 200062,P.R.China
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:
1.R&D and design of computer application systems.
2.Aegnts and self-produced products sales.
3.Technical advisory services.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:not applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None