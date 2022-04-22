CTCI Advanced : Announcement on behalf of CTCI REI to release non-competition restrictions on the Director of the Company

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/04/22 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: WU,KUO-ANN,Director of the CTCI REI TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Director of the CTCI REI 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: WU,KUO-ANN,Director (1)Chairman of CTCI ASI (2)Director of CTCI SEC (3)Director of CTCI Educational Foundation TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Director (1)Director of CENRURY AHEAD LIMITED (2)Executive Vice President of CTCI ASI (3)Director of CTCI ASI (Shanghai) 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:. Within the period of service as a CTCI REI Director of the Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Upon theall present Board members, this motion is unanimously approved by all Board members 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): TSAI,CHIANG-NAN, Director of the CTCI REI 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: Director of CTCI ASI (Shanghai) 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise: Room704,7F,No.26,Lane 168, Daduhe Road, Putuo District, Shanghai 200062,P.R.China 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise: 1.R&D and design of computer application systems. 2.Aegnts and self-produced products sales. 3.Technical advisory services. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:not applicable 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None