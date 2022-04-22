Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5209   TW0005209001

CTCI ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.

(5209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-20
78.40 TWD   -0.51%
12:28aCTCI ADVANCED : Announcement on behalf of CTCI REI to release non-competition restrictions on the Director of the Company
PU
12:28aCTCI ADVANCED : ASI Announcement on behalf of REI regarding the appointments of new representatives of juristic-person director and supervisor
PU
12:18aCTCI ADVANCED : Announced behalf of major subsidiary-CTCI Resources Engineering Inc. Board of Directors re-appoints president
PU
CTCI Advanced : Announcement on behalf of CTCI REI to release non-competition restrictions on the Director of the Company

04/22/2022 | 12:28am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 12:14:00
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of CTCI REI to release
non-competition restrictions on the Director of the
Company
Date of events 2022/04/22 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/04/22
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
WU,KUO-ANN,Director of the CTCI REI
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Director of the CTCI REI
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
WU,KUO-ANN,Director
(1)Chairman of CTCI ASI
(2)Director of CTCI SEC
(3)Director of CTCI Educational Foundation
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN,Director
(1)Director of CENRURY AHEAD LIMITED
(2)Executive Vice President of CTCI ASI
(3)Director of CTCI ASI (Shanghai)
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:.
Within the period of service as a CTCI REI Director of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
Upon theall present Board members, this motion is unanimously
approved by all Board members
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):
TSAI,CHIANG-NAN, Director of the CTCI REI
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:
Director of CTCI ASI (Shanghai)
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:
Room704,7F,No.26,Lane 168, Daduhe Road, Putuo District,
Shanghai 200062,P.R.China
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:
1.R&D and design of computer application systems.
2.Aegnts and self-produced products sales.
3.Technical advisory services.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:not applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
