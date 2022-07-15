Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5209   TW0005209001

CTCI ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC.

(5209)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-13
62.80 TWD   +0.48%
07:14aCTCI ADVANCED : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary CTCI Resources Engineering Inc.for cash capital increase proposed by the Board of Directors
PU
07/11CTCI ADVANCED : Announced on behalf of CTCI REI the adjustment of cash dividends ratio
PU
07/01CTCI ADVANCED : Announced on behalf of CTCI REI the record date for common share dividend
PU
CTCI Advanced : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary CTCI Resources Engineering Inc.for cash capital increase proposed by the Board of Directors

07/15/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTCI Advanced Systems Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 19:00:47
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary CTCI
Resources Engineering Inc.for cash capital increase
proposed by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or decision by the
Company:2022/07/15
2.Number of shares issued:10,000,000 common shares
3.Par value per share:TWD 10
4.Total monetary value of the issuance:TWD 100,000,000
5.Issue price:TWD 10 per share
6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:10% of the newly
issued common shares,1,000,000 shares in total.
7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:90% of the newly
issued common shares,9,000,000 shares in total.
8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:N/A
9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted
for by the deadline:Fractional shares can be pieced together within 5 days of
the record date. Fractional shares which are not pieced together or the
insufficient subscriptions or abandonment of subscriptions by employees
and original shareholders will be purchased in cash at the issue price
through a designated agent appointed by the chairman.
10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as
the existing shares.
11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:To expend
business scale.
12.Reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription:
2022/08/19
13.Last date before book closure:N/A
14.Book closure starting date:N/A
15.Book closure ending date:N/A
16.Payment period:2022/08/19
17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
N/A
18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:N/A
19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:N/A
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

CTCI Advanced Systems Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
