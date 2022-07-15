CTCI Advanced : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary CTCI Resources Engineering Inc.for cash capital increase proposed by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or decision by the Company:2022/07/15 2.Number of shares issued:10,000,000 common shares 3.Par value per share:TWD 10 4.Total monetary value of the issuance:TWD 100,000,000 5.Issue price:TWD 10 per share 6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:10% of the newly issued common shares,1,000,000 shares in total. 7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:90% of the newly issued common shares,9,000,000 shares in total. 8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:N/A 9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:Fractional shares can be pieced together within 5 days of the record date. Fractional shares which are not pieced together or the insufficient subscriptions or abandonment of subscriptions by employees and original shareholders will be purchased in cash at the issue price through a designated agent appointed by the chairman. 10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as the existing shares. 11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:To expend business scale. 12.Reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription: 2022/08/19 13.Last date before book closure:N/A 14.Book closure starting date:N/A 15.Book closure ending date:N/A 16.Payment period:2022/08/19 17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: N/A 18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:N/A 19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:N/A 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.